Menu
Company

Until Dawn Vets Seemingly Working on an Unreal Engine 5 PlayStation Game at a New Studio

Nathan Birch
Aug 15, 2022
Until Dawn

For a while, Sony and developer Supermassive Games had a rather productive partnership, with the latter creating the cult-favorite Until Dawn and various experimental titles like Hidden Agency and The Impatient for PlayStation. Unfortunately, the relationship seemed to sour for some reason, with Supermassive moving on to produce projects like The Dark Pictures Anthology and The Quarry for other publishers. Well, it seems like at least some of the folks who made Until Dawn a success are once again working with PlayStation.

While no big official announcement has been made, ResetEra user Toumari took notice of a new studio named Ballistic Moon, which was co-founded by former Supermassive senior programmer Chris Lamb. Several other Supermassive vets, including creative director Neil McEwan and motion capture director Joshua Archer, are also on board. According to Ballistic Moon’s Twitter feed and website, they’re working on a major Unreal Engine 5 project for a “big AAA publisher.”

Related StoryNathan Birch
God of War Ragnarok Leaked Odin Art Shows a Different Take on the Allfather

Who might this publisher be? Well, apparently, a motion capture actor let slip they’re working on something called “Project Bates” under director Joshua Archer for Ballistic Moon and Sony Interactive Entertainment. So, it seems at least some of the Supermassive band are getting back together to do something with Sony.

As for what kind of game it might be, various Ballistic Moon job ads claim the project will feature “emotive” performances, and images of motion-capture sessions very similar to the ones done for past Supermassive games have already been posted…

Ballistic Moon has also retweeted the trailer for Halloween Ends with the hashtag #inspiration, and Project Bates sure seems like it could be an on-the-nose reference to Psycho. So yes, take this all with a grain of salt for now, but clues point to Ballistic Moon working on a cinematic, performance-heavy horror title of the type Supermassive specializes in. Perhaps something for the upcoming PSVR2?

What do you think? What do you think Ballistic Moon might be cooking up? Are you interested in whatever it happens to be?

Products mentioned in this post

The Quarry

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order