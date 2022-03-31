Sony’s Newly-Acquired FireSprite Making a UE5 Horror Game, TLOU2 Designer May be Involved

Late last year Sony added UK-based developer FireSprite to its every-expanding PlayStation Studios roster, and they certainly haven’t wasted any time getting them to work. They’re making the PlayStation VR 2 exclusive Horizon: Call of the Mountain and it’s strongly rumored they’re also behind a revival of the Twisted Metal franchise, but that’s not all they’ve got on their plates!

According to a newly posted job ad, FireSprite is also working on a “AAA narrative driven horror-adventure game in Unreal 5.” Further perusing of FireSprite’s job ads reveals their “AAA multiplayer action title” (which many suspect is Twisted Metal) will also be tapping Unreal Engine 5, so it seems like that will probably be the standard engine for the studio going forward.

While FireSprite making a horror game may seem a little out of left field, it’s actually fairly comfortably within their wheelhouse. They previously made the horror-roguelike The Persistence, which Wccftech called “more than worthy” in our positive review. In another interesting wrinkle, clever fans have brought up the fact that former The Last of Part II level designer Pete Ellis announced around a year ago that he’s working as a director on “story-driven adventure game” at FireSprite. Was he talking about FireSprite’s recently-outed horror game? Of course, we don’t know for sure, but it seems pretty likely…

Stoked to announce that today I started @FirespriteGames as an 'Associate Game Director' on an awesome story-driven narrative adventure game. Wish I could say more about the IP, but its the project and team that I was most excited about, coming off the back of #TheLastofUsPartII pic.twitter.com/T0PPgEpOsd — Pete Ellis (@PeteEllisGames) May 17, 2021

What do you think Sony fans? Are you excited to see what FireSprite is cooking up? What specific type of horror game would you like to see from them?