It's not a prank. The Google Pixel 4 is currently selling for a low price of just $499, which is a flat $300 discount on its retail price.

The Google Pixel 4 has been around for quite some time now and has been treated to mixed reviews. But despite what the press has been saying, it's the ultimate smartphone to have if you want to experience Android in its finest form. With a starting price of $799, it's not cheap either. But out of nowhere, Google is offering the smartphone at a super low price of just $499 straight from Amazon. The phone is fully unlocked, brand new and comes with all the bells and whistles you'd expect from a Pixel phone.

Point and shoot for the perfect photo. Capture brilliant color and control the exposure balance of different parts of your photos.

Get the shot without the flash. Night Sight is now faster and easier to use it can even take photos of the Milky Way.

Get more done with your voice. The new Google Assistant is the easiest way to send texts, share photos, and more. [1]

A new way to control your phone. Quick Gestures let you skip songs and silence calls – just by waving your hand above the screen. [2]

End the robocalls. With Call Screen, the Google Assistant helps you proactively filter our spam before your phone ever rings. [3]

There's a lot to love about the Pixel 4 and if you are a true Android fan then today is the perfect day to pick up the smartphone for a crazy low price. There are no discount codes or coupons you need to know about. Just head over to Amazon, add the phone to your cart and checkout.

You really don't want to miss this deal!

Buy Google GA01187-US Pixel 4 - Just Black - 64GB - Unlocked - Was $799, now just $499

