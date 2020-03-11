Nintendo Switch Unannounced Epic Action Game Will Push Console To “Its Very Limit”

The Nintendo Switch console is soon going to be pushed to its limits, according to the latest issue of a Japanese magazine.

According to CoroCoro, as reported by Ryokutya2029 and translated by Gematsu, an unannounced epic action game to follow Splatoon and Fortnite is going to push the Nintendo Switch to its limits.

505 Games, Activision, Nintendo 2019’s Best Publishers Says Metacritic, Sony Not in Top 20

No detail has been provided on the magazine regarding the game, other than the fact that it will be set in a new world, so it is likely not a sequel to any other game, and that battles break out between skyscrapers in the middle of a peaceful city. A related key visual has also been published by the magazine, featuring a boy and a mysterious monster inside a modern city.

The description is rather vague, but the mention of Splatoon and Fortnite may hint at the fact that it will be a multiplayer-focused game.

It will be very interesting to see how the Nintendo Switch will be pushed beyond its limits with the unannounced game. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild set a benchmark regarding massive games on the console, and it looks like its sequel will have a hard time being the most demanding Nintendo Switch game ever released.

As for when this new Nintendo Switch game will be revealed, none can say. A Nintendo Direct would be the right way to do so, but we still do not know when the next one will air. Earlier today, we reported that another could be aired on March 26th to showcase this year's lineup, which could include new entries in the Paper Mario and Metroid series.

No matter when the announcement takes place, we will keep you updated on this new Nintendo Switch game as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.