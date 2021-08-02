EA’s highly-anticipated Dead Space remake is being led by Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s game director.

Last month, after numerous rumors, EA announced that it will be reviving the Dead Space franchise with a remake of the original game. The remake is being helmed by EA Motive and built with the latest version of EA’s Frostbite engine for both PC and next-gen consoles.

EA Motive Reportedly Reviving an Existing IP, Insider Hints Point to a Dead Space Remake

The sci-fi survival horror classic Dead Space returns, completely rebuilt from the ground up by Motive Studios to offer a deeper and more immersive experience. Dead Space is being developed exclusively for next generation consoles and PC, raising the level of horror and immersion to unprecedented heights for the franchise through stunning visuals, audio and controls powered by the Frostbite game engine. Fans will experience an improved story, characters, gameplay mechanics and more as they fight to survive a living nightmare aboard the desolate mining starship, the USG Ishimura, all while uncovering the dreadful mystery of what happened to the slaughtered crew and ship Isaac Clarke is an everyman engineer on a mission to repair a vast, sprawling starship, the USG Ishimura, only to discover something has gone horribly wrong. The ship's crew has been slaughtered and infected by some alien scourge...and Isaac’s beloved partner, Nicole, is lost somewhere on board. Now Isaac is alone with only his tools and engineering skills as he attempts to uncover the nightmarish mystery of what happened aboard the Ishimura. Trapped with hostile creatures called “necromorphs”, Isaac faces a battle for survival, not only against the escalating terrors of the ship, but his own crumbling sanity.

So who’s leading the Remake’s development at EA’s Canadian-based studio? Well, as spotted by VGC (thanks guys), long-time Ubisoft veteran Eric Baptizat joined EA Motive earlier this year to work on an announced project. As now revealed through his Linkedin resume, Baptizat is helming the Dead Space remake project at Motive Studio.

Prior to his position as Game Director at EA, Baptizat served as Game Director on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at Ubisoft Montreal. Before being promoted to game director, Baptizat acted as lead game designer on various Ubisoft titles, including Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry, and Assassin’s Creed Origins, between 2005 and 2018.

Recent rumors claim that Dead Space Remake will be using the original game from 2008 as its foundation, but it will add new mechanics introduced by later installments in the series. A release date has yet to be announced.