Dead Space Remake vs The Callisto Protocol Comparison Highlights Visuals, Physics, Animations and Atmosphere

We saw this one coming, but we now have a Dead Space Remake vs The Callisto Protocol comparison video, highlighting the visuals, physics, animations, and more from both titles.

Striking Distance Studios' title was released back in December of last year, but although quite visually impressive, it does suffer from some apparent performance issues. Meanwhile, we now also have the remake of the original Dead Space, and as could be read in our recent article - it might not be the best-looking current-gen title, and its performance isn't that great either.

Coming from one of the creators of Dead Space, there are plenty of similarities between Dead Space and its spiritual successor. Running in different engines, it's interesting to see how these two games compare visually, and they manage to create a general atmosphere in-game. YouTuber 'ElAnalistaDebits' has now released a comparison video, comparing both games to each other. Based on this comparison, it seems that, in general, the visuals of The Callisto Protocol are somewhat better than that of Dead Space Remake, but the latter beats the former when it comes to the general atmosphere. Check out the comparison down below and judge for yourself.

Which game do you prefer? Hit the comments down below. Here's what we had to say about EA Motive's Dead Space Remake last week:

The new Dead Space is a mostly-successful revival of a survival horror landmark, offering atmospheric new visuals and a series of precision updates to combat, level layouts, and the game’s scary bits that ought to surprise and excite veteran engineers. That said, there was room for Motive Studio to push ever further, as some game elements still feel a bit dated. Dead Space should satisfy long-suffering fans of the franchise, but compared to the latest, greatest AAA horror competition, it’s no longer a cut above.