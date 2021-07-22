Dead Space Frostbite-Powered Remake Confirmed for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5

Rumors have been circulating for a while, but today during EA Play Live 2021 it was confirmed that the long-neglected Dead Space franchise is making its comeback! As the rumors indicated, a remake of the original Dead Space is in the works at Montreal, Canadian-based Motive Studios. The remake is being built with the latest version of the Frostbite Engine, and in an interesting and welcome move, will be exclusive to PC and current/next-gen consoles. You can check out a quick teaser for the Dead Space remake below.

Well, consider me hyped. Here’s EA and Motive’s official description for the Dead Space remake:

The sci-fi survival horror classic Dead Space returns, completely rebuilt from the ground up by Motive Studios to offer a deeper and more immersive experience. Dead Space is being developed exclusively for next generation consoles and PC, raising the level of horror and immersion to unprecedented heights for the franchise through stunning visuals, audio and controls powered by the Frostbite game engine. Fans will experience an improved story, characters, gameplay mechanics and more as they fight to survive a living nightmare aboard the desolate mining starship, the USG Ishimura, all while uncovering the dreadful mystery of what happened to the slaughtered crew and ship Isaac Clarke is an everyman engineer on a mission to repair a vast, sprawling starship, the USG Ishimura, only to discover something has gone horribly wrong. The ship's crew has been slaughtered and infected by some alien scourge...and Isaac’s beloved partner, Nicole, is lost somewhere on board. Now Isaac is alone with only his tools and engineering skills as he attempts to uncover the nightmarish mystery of what happened aboard the Ishimura. Trapped with hostile creatures called “necromorphs”, Isaac faces a battle for survival, not only against the escalating terrors of the ship, but his own crumbling sanity.

According to an interview with IGN, Motive is completely rebuilding Dead Space's assets, although it sounds like the main reason the game is exclusive to the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 are their speedy solid-state drives...

[The faster SSDs of new consoles mean] there's not going to be any loading. There's not going to be any moment where we're going to cut your experience, where we're going to cut your camera. You can play it from the start screen to the end credits seamlessly.

The new Dead Space is coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. A release window has yet to be set. What do you think? Excited to start slicing and dicing some limbs again?