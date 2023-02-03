Callisto Protocol Director Glen Scofield Praises EA Motive for Faithful Dead Space Remake

Callisto Protocol Director and co-creator of the original Dead Space, Glen Scofield, has thanked EA Motive for delivering a faithful Dead Space Remake.

The former Vice President and General Manager of the now-closed Dead Space studio Visceral Games replied to a LinkedIn post from his daughter praising the Dead Space Remake (thanks VGC).

"While it’s a strange, bittersweet moment, I am happy to see new fans and old share their love for Dead Space. It will always be a core memory for me", Nicole Scofield, who served as an environment artist on The Callisto Protocol, wrote on LinkedIn. "The original Dead Space came out in 2008 and was unfortunately seen as unsuccessful due to sales. Years later it has amassed a following of loyal horror and sci-if fans alike. This is not a unsuccessful game, this was a triumphant win for sci-fi horror genre. Shout out to Motive Studio for their amazing remake. For those on the original, EA Redwood Shores/ Viseral, congrats as well. “Make Us Whole”"

In his grateful reply, Glen Scofield thanked both the original Dead Space team and those at EA Motive for remaking his game faithfully.

"To all of you who worked on the original, thank you for your contributions to an amazing game", the now-CEO of Striking Distance Studios wrote. "It has withstood the test of time. And to Motive, thank you for your care in remaking the game faithfully. Congratulations."

The Callisto Protocol, with some considering it to be the spiritual successor to Dead Space, was released back in December of last year. Meanwhile, EA launched its Dead Space Remake late last month. While there are clear similarities between both games, there are also some apparent differences, including The Callisto Protocol's focus on melee combat, dodging, loot variety, and stealth elements.

The Callisto Protocol and Dead Space Remake are available globally now for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 (The Callisto Protocol is also available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One).