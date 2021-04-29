D&D Dark Alliance Showcased in New 20 Minute Long Gameplay Video

D&D fans are less than two months away from the release of Dark Alliance, the cooperative action RPG spin-off featuring none other than the famous Companions of the Hall: Drizzt Do’Urden, Catti-brie, Wulfgar, and Bruenor Battlehammer.

With the launch date set for June 22nd on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X, the developers at Tuque Games (previously known for their work on Livelock) have released twenty minutes of new gameplay, posted on IGN's YouTube channel.

Dark Alliance Launch Date Set for June 22nd, Pre-Orders Now Open

The footage is divided between each hero's point of view, so you get to see how they all play out. By the way, the developers are aware of the feedback on the excessive camera shake and already confirmed on Steam that it can be turned off entirely in the full game.