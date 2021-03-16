Dark Alliance Launch Date Set for June 22nd, Pre-Orders Now Open

Wizards of the Coast officially announced the release date of Dark Alliance, the cooperative action RPG game in development at Tuque. It'll be out on June 22nd for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, with pre-orders already open as of today.

The Digital Edition, available directly through the official website, is priced at $39.99 / €39.99 / £33.49, while a Digital Deluxe Edition that includes the upcoming expansion “Echoes of the Blood War” and the Lich weapon set is priced at $59.99 / €59.99 / £49.99. This is the same price as the retail-exclusive Steelbook Edition, which includes a Steelbook case, a printed art book, a downloadable Dungeons & Dragons soundtrack, a Beholder and Lich weapon set, and the forthcoming expansion “Echoes of the Blood War”. All pre-orders of Dark Alliance will come with an exclusive in-game Beholder weapon set at launch.

Jeff Hattem, studio head at Tuque Games, said:

Dungeons & Dragons is the reason I became a game developer; it’s a lifelong dream realized to be able to create something that is fun to play over and over again with your friends. Since announcing the game, we’ve worked to bring these iconic characters and monsters to life in a stunningly beautiful and fully realized world that makes you feel like you’re in the middle of combat encounters in D&D.

Chris Cocks, President at Wizards of the Coast, added:

DARK ALLIANCE marks an important milestone for us as the first Dungeons & Dragons video game to be published by Wizards of the Coast. We’re excited to expand beyond the tabletop and deliver a brand new type of D&D experience to long-time fans and new audiences when the game launches this June.

Take a look at the game's features, PC screenshots, and trailer below.

Frost giants and vengeful dragons roam unchecked through Icewind Dale as invading armies of evil grow stronger every day. Now four heroes must beat back the onslaught of unstoppable creatures and defend against the dark! Dark Alliance brings the Forgotten Realms to life in an explosive action RPG filled with real-time combat and dynamic co-op. Choose your hero—a fighter, rogue, barbarian, or ranger—and join up to four friends to topple legendary monsters and defy the odds. Explore the frigid world of Icewind Dale as you vanquish unstoppable bosses, earn powerful gear, and unlock new abilities to take on even bigger challenges. Conquer Unstoppable Monsters Dark Alliance pits Drizzt Do’Urden and his legendary companions – Catti-brie, Bruenor, and Wulfgar – against some of the most iconic monsters from the world of Dungeons & Dragons. Frost Giants, Beholders, White Dragons—muster the strength to defeat them all against insurmountable odds. Fight Alongside Your Friends Four friends can join online and fight together in a dynamic co-op experience with explosive real-time combat. Unleash devastating combos, and team-up moves as you topple unstoppable monsters. Bring your friends; take on impossible challenges. Choose Your Hero Play as one of four distinct heroes, each with their own unique playstyle and customizable abilities. Complete missions and vanquish bosses to unlock new character specific skills and earn powerful gear, allowing players to take on even bigger challenges. Brave the Frozen Landscape Dark Alliance brings the Forgotten Realms to life like never before – an action-packed adventure in the icy tundra of Icewind Dale. Explore the frigid and dangerous world of Icewind Dale as you defend your homeland from armies of abominable monsters.