Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Out Now, New Gameplay and Epic Launch Trailer Released

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, the multiplayer hack ‘n’ slash RPG from new Canadian developer Tuque Games is out now, but perhaps you haven’t been keeping up with the game? Well, first, here’s the game’s action-packed cinematic launch trailer to get those hype fires burning.

Well, that was fun, but how does Dark Alliance actually look in action? Here’s the first 30 minutes of the game, courtesy of IGN.

Need to know more about Dark Alliance? Do check out Wccftech’s full interview with Tuque Games. We don’t have a review of the game just yet, but thus far they’re a pretty mixed bag, ranging from 9s to 4s. Here’s the game’s official description:

Dark Alliance brings the Forgotten Realms to life in an explosive action RPG filled with real-time combat and dynamic co-op. Choose your hero—a fighter, rogue, barbarian, or ranger—and join up to four friends to topple legendary monsters and defy the odds. Explore the frigid world of Icewind Dale as you vanquish unstoppable bosses, earn powerful gear, and unlock new abilities to take on even bigger challenges. Conquer Unstoppable Monsters

- Dark Alliance pits Drizzt Do’Urden and his legendary companions – Catti-brie, Bruenor, and Wulfgar – against some of the most iconic monsters from the world of Dungeons & Dragons. Frost Giants, Beholders, White Dragons—muster the strength to defeat them all against insurmountable odds. Fight Alongside Your Friends - Four friends can join online and fight together in a dynamic co-op experience with explosive real-time combat. Unleash devastating combos, and team-up moves as you topple unstoppable monsters. Bring your friends; take on impossible challenges.

- Four friends can join online and fight together in a dynamic co-op experience with explosive real-time combat. Unleash devastating combos, and team-up moves as you topple unstoppable monsters. Bring your friends; take on impossible challenges. Choose Your Hero - Play as one of four distinct heroes, each with their own unique playstyle and customizable abilities. Complete missions and vanquish bosses to unlock new character specific skills and earn powerful gear, allowing players to take on even bigger challenges.

- Play as one of four distinct heroes, each with their own unique playstyle and customizable abilities. Complete missions and vanquish bosses to unlock new character specific skills and earn powerful gear, allowing players to take on even bigger challenges. Brave the Frozen Landscape - Dark Alliance brings the Forgotten Realms to life like never before – an action-packed adventure in the icy tundra of Icewind Dale. Explore the frigid and dangerous world of Icewind Dale as you defend your homeland from armies of abominable monsters.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S (including Game Pass), PS4, and PS5.