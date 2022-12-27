Dark Souls III New Mod Adds TAA, Improving Shimmering Issues

Despite not being one of the best-looking games ever made, Dark Souls III still manages to look great thanks to the great world design by From Software. Unfortunately, the game has aliasing and shimmering issues, which have finally been fixed on PC by a new mod.

The new TAA (Temporal Antialiasing) mod, which can be downloaded from Nexus Mods, uses ReShade to address aliasing and shimmering issues, resulting in much better visuals. To enable it, you will need to enable in-game antialiasing and turn off motion blur. As the mod has been optimized for 1080p resolution, however, it may have an impact on performance at higher resolutions.

Dark Souls III is the third main entry in the series by From Software and the very last so far. Despite Elden Ring expanding the series' formula with an open-world setting, the game is still an excellent action role-playing game that no fan of the genre should pass on, as we highlighted in our review.

My journey through Lothric to meet with the Lords of Cinder took me through unforgettable vistas and resulted in more than a few sleepless nights where all I could think about was pushing through another corridor, seeking out another bonfire. It’s an experience that the established Souls fans already know they can’t miss, while for those curious about Dark Souls, eager to discover what all the hype is about, this is the perfect starting point. It might not be everyone’s favorite Souls game, but it just might be mine and I can guarantee that Dark Souls III will dominate more than a few Game of the Year lists in 2016.

Dark Souls III is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide. You can learn more about the excellent action role-playing game developed by From Software by checking out the overview below.

Dark Souls III continues to push the boundaries with the latest, ambitious chapter in the critically-acclaimed and genre-defining series.

As fires fade and the world falls into ruin, journey into a universe filled with more colossal enemies and environments. Players will be immersed into a world of epic atmosphere and darkness through faster gameplay and amplified combat intensity. Fans and newcomers alike will get lost in the game hallmark rewarding gameplay and immersive graphics. Now only embers remain… Prepare yourself once more and Embrace The Darkness!