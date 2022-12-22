Dark Souls 3 Prequel Mod Dark Souls Archtrones Receives New Gameplay Clips and Screenshots

The upcoming Dark Souls 3 prequel mod 'Dark Souls Archtrones' has received several new screenshots and some gameplay clips.

Back in July of this year we already covered this upcoming Demon's Souls-inspired Dark Souls 3 mod, and since last month, the team behind this exciting new project has released some new shots and short clips (thanks DSOGaming). We've included the latest gameplay clips and screenshots down below. The image used at the top of this post is also a recently-shared new shot.

2 of 9

Oh no.. part 2: Electric Boogaloo pic.twitter.com/xuL7f5X9hj — Dark Souls: Archthrones (@Archthrones) November 14, 2022

Everything but the Rain. pic.twitter.com/X5Gn8PurTB — Dark Souls: Archthrones (@Archthrones) November 24, 2022

Here's the something cool bro. If you want to support us then our patreon is in our bio, we could use every pledge, it really counts. pic.twitter.com/6UBUsDvmeb — Dark Souls: Archthrones (@Archthrones) December 9, 2022

This DLC-sized mod was announced last year and aims to rearrange the Dark Souls 3 world into 5 different realms. As revealed by the development team, it will feature gameplay mechanics from Demon's Souls. In addition, this Dark Souls 3 prequel mod will offer new 3D models as well as new animations, improved lighting, and more.

A demo for Dark Souls Archtrones is planned to be released somewhere next year. So if you're interested in giving this DLC-sized mod a spin, stay tuned.

“Archthrones is an overhaul mod for Dark Souls 3 on a scale never seen before”, the mod's description reads. “It has been in development for almost 2 years now, but there is still much more for us to do.”

“An alternate story unfolds across five unique worlds, each accessed via the Nexus of Embers. Encounters with bosses and allies await in this hostile, but beautifully reimagined version of Lothric and other Dark Souls locales.”

As said, this is an upcoming DLC-sized mod for the PC version of Dark Souls 3. As such, console players won't be able to experience this interesting Demon's Souls-inspired project.

Dark Souls 3 is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The fourth installment in the Souls' series was released back in 2016. Following its release, the game received two expansions, the final one being The Ringed City DLC.