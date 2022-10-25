Menu
Company

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin Gets Online Features Back

Alessio Palumbo
Oct 25, 2022, 07:00 AM EDT
Copy Shortlink
Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin

Today, FromSoftware revealed that Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin had its online features restored on PC. As you might remember, the discovery of a remote code execution exploit prompted the Japanese developers to deactivate online features across the entire franchise. Exactly two months ago, Dark Souls III was the first installment to get the restored features.

Do note that today's restoration only affects Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin, the remastered version released one year after the original game. Scholar of the First Sin is powered by the DX11 API, whereas Dark Souls II runs on the older DX9 API. Because of this, FromSoftware is still working to reactivate the online features, which will be available at later date.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Dark Souls III Online PC Features Have Been Reactivated

As for the first Dark Souls game, the original Prepare to Die Edition will not get its online features back due to 'an aging system'. However, work on restoring online functionalities for 2018's Dark Souls Remastered (which just got a user-made 4K texture pack) continues.

Are you going to dive back into Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin now that multiplayer is back, or will you just keep playing Elden Ring?

DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin includes all the DARK SOULS II content released to date in one package and much more!

  • A brand new experience and challenge. Enemy placement has been overhauled, resulting in a completely different play dynamic than experienced before. The safe zones that some players remembered are no longer safe! A new NPC invader called Forlorn will also play a key role in changing the gameplay experience. Hardened players will have to forget everything they thought they knew about DARK SOULS II.
  • Online play has been enhanced with the addition of a special item to regulate souls acquired in battle - it’s now possible to match up more consistently online. The number of players who can participate in an online session has also been increased, from 4 to 6 people, completely changing the online play dynamic.

Products mentioned in this post

Elden Ring
USD 50

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order