Enhanced Dark Souls Remastered 4K Texture Pack Released; Retains Art Style of the Original Game

Aernout van de Velde
Sep 9, 2022
dark souls remastered 4k texture pack 8

Dark Souls fans behold – a modder has released a new AI-enhanced Dark Souls Remastered 4K texture pack.

Created by modder ‘‘Jack McKracKen’, this 4K texture pack for the remastered version of the original Dark Souls uses AI-upscaling to enhance the game’s environmental textures. Some original textures in the game have also been replaced or modified by the modder, but the original art style of the game has been retained.

The 4K texture pack weighs in at a whopping 35GB (when unpacked), and users are required to use the 'DSR Texture Packer and Unpacker in order to use these upscaled textures.

Down below you’ll find some screenshots of this impressive texture pack in action.

dark-souls-remastered-4k-texture-pack-2
dark-souls-remastered-4k-texture-pack-3
dark-souls-remastered-4k-texture-pack-4
dark-souls-remastered-4k-texture-pack-6
dark-souls-remastered-4k-texture-pack-7
dark souls remastered 4k texture pack 8
dark-souls-remastered-4k-texture-pack
dark-souls-remastered-4k-texture-pack5
Those interested can download the AI-enhanced Dark Souls Remastered 4K texture pack from here.

Dark Souls Remastered is available globally now for PC and consoles (including the Nintendo Switch). Of course, this mod only works with the PC version. The remastered version of the first Dark Souls was released back in 2018. FromSoftware’s game allows players to explore the twisted ancient land of Lordran in the first title of the critically acclaimed action role-playing series.

Experience the rich world of DARK SOULS in upscaled 4K resolution with 60FPS when playing on a PlayStation 4 Pro system, Xbox One X, and PC.  Also, 1080p resolution with 30FPS is available when playing the game on Nintendo Switch with its TV mode. From their first timid steps to absolute mastery, players will build their characters by strategically adapting to daunting foes, exploring haunting locations, and amassing a large collection of weapons, armour and magic spells to utilise for a truly unique playstyle.

Hidden in the world of DARK SOULS: REMASTERED are nine online covenants to uncover that will motivate your online interactions. Collaboration or confrontation, support or betrayal – which allegiance will you choose? Up to six players can join together online to help, or hurt, each other throughout their quest.

