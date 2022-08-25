Dark Souls III Online PC Features Have Been Reactivated

Today, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco announced that the online features of the PC version of Dark Souls III have been reactivated. The Japanese studio is also working on achieving the same for the previous two installments in the franchise.

As you'll remember, everything started in late January with the discovery of a Remote Code Execution exploit that could potentially allow hackers to get a player's login information or even run programs in the background unbeknownst to the PC user. Shortly after this news, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco deactivated multiplayer functionality for the PC versions of Dark Souls, Dark Souls II, and Dark Souls III.

In early February, fans received an update stating that the developers were working on a fix.

Bandai Namco Entertainment and FromSoftware are aware of the technical difficulties players have experience with the Dark Souls games on PC. We want to thank the entire Dark Souls community and the players who have reached out to us directly to voice their concerns and offer solutions. Thanks to you, we have identified the cause and are working to fix the issue.

It looks like it took over six months to patch the exploit, but Dark Souls III can finally play the game as it was originally intended by FromSoftware, with full multiplayer functionality.

Wccftech's review rated the game 8.8 out of 10 at the time. Here's an excerpt from author Dave Aubrey:

My journey through Lothric to meet with the Lords of Cinder took me through unforgettable vistas and resulted in more than a few sleepless nights where all I could think about was pushing through another corridor, seeking out another bonfire. It’s an experience that the established Souls fans already know they can’t miss, while for those curious about Dark Souls and eager to discover what all the hype is about, this is the perfect starting point.

It might not be everyone’s favorite Souls game, but it just might be mine, and I can guarantee that Dark Souls III will dominate more than a few Game of the Year lists in 2016.