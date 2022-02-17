Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.5 PC vs PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Comparison Highlights PC’s Sharper Visuals and Superior Ray Tracing Effects

A new Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.5 comparison video has been released, showing the title running on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Yesterday we already covered a console comparison video following the release of patch 1.5, and today we wanted to share another comparison video from YouTube tech channel ‘ElAnalistaDebits’. This channel has been doing amazing work for quite some time now and really deserves praise for its top-notch comparison videos.

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5 Comparison Shows Improvements to Shadows, Lighting, Pop-In, Textures, Draw Distance; 1440p Common on Both PS5 and XSX

The new video compares the game with patch 1.5 running on PC with an NVIDIA RTX 3080 and 3050 GPU, to the game running on the next-gen consoles. As you might know, Cyberpunk 2077 runs at a dynamic 4K resolution on both PS5 and Xbox Series X, although a 1440p resolution appears to be more common. Also, while the game does support Ray Tracing on PS5 and Xbox Series X via the new Ray Tracing graphics mode, Ray Tracing effects are limited, whereas this isn’t the case on PC. As such, we can clearly see the benefits the PC version has when it comes to this lighting rendering technique. Also, due to the overall higher resolution of the game on PC (depending on the setup used), the visuals are somewhat sharper than those on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Check out the comparison video below and judge for yourself:

PlayStation 5 Performance Mode: Dynamic 2160p at 60fps (common 1440p)

Ray-Tracing Mode: Dynamic 2160p at 30fps (common 1440p)

56,10Gb Xbox Series S Dynamic 1440p at 30fps (common 1440p)

63,1Gb Xbox Series X Performance Mode: Dynamic 2160p at 60fps (common 1440p)

Ray-Tracing Mode: Dynamic 2160p at 30fps (common 1440p)

63,1Gb

Are you playing Cyberpunk 2077 again after CDPR released the new 1.5 patch? Has this patch fixed your issues with the game? What is your preferred platform? Hit the comments down below.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available globally now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.