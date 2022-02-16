Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5 Comparison Shows Improvements to Shadows, Lighting, Pop-In, Textures, Draw Distance; 1440p Common on Both PS5 and XSX

One of the first Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5 ‘next-gen’ comparisons has been released, showing the game running on past-gen and current-gen consoles.

We already saw it coming, but CD Projekt Red released the 1.5 patch for Cyberpunk 2077 yesterday, offering specific upgrades and enhancements for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Among other things, the update offers Ray Tracing on both PS5 and Series X in addition to improved shadows and lighting. So how does the game look and run on consoles following the release of this major update? YouTube channel ‘ElAnalistaDeBits' put the game to the test on the base PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One X, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The general consensus? The game does look and run better on pretty much every platform, but the game still suffers from some performance issues on the base PS4 and Xbox One.

On PS5 and Xbox Series X, the game now supports Ray Tracing, but in a limited way. As for the game’s resolution on the next-gen consoles – a resolution of 1440p is common across PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, even though CDPR boasted that the game runs in dynamic 4K on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The most notable improvement can be seen in the game’s lighting and general shadows, although there are also improvements to certain textures, draw distance, and anisotropic filtering on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. You can check out the new comparisons down below:

XBOX ONE: Dynamic 900p at 30fps (common 720p) XBOX ONE X: Dynamic 1440p at 30fps (common 1440p) Xbox Series S: Dynamic 1440p at 30fps (common 1440p) Xbox Series X: Performance Mode: Dynamic 2160p at 60fps (common 1440p)

Ray-Tracing Mode: Dynamic 2160p at 30fps (common 1440p)

PS4: dynamic 1080p at 30fps (common 720p) PS4 Pro: Dynamic 1224p at 30fps (common 1080p) PS5: Performance Mode: Dynamic 2160p at 60fps (common 1440p)

Ray-Tracing Mode: Dynamic 2160p at 30fps (common 1440p)

Cyberpunk 2077 was released across PC and consoles back in November 2020, but the game has been suffering from performance issues on consoles for quite some time – Sony even decided to remove the game from its official PlayStation Store for more than 6 six months.