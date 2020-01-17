Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X Versions Not Planned, CDPR Says; The Game Was Always Designed for Current-Gen Consoles

Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X versions are currently not planned, according to developer CD Projekt Red.

Yesterday it was announced that CD Projekt Red’s highly-anticipated RPG is being delayed to September – much closer to the release date of the next-gen consoles. “Cyberpunk 2077 won't make the April release window and we're moving the launch date to September 17, 2020”, the developer wrote in a letter to fans.

“We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there's still work to be done. Night City is massive — full of stories, content and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing and polishing. We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this generation and postponing launch will give us the precious months we need to make the game perfect.”

While the game’s release is now much closer to the release of both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, a cross-gen release for Cyberpunk 2077 currently isn’t planned according to CD Projekt Red’s CFO Piotr Nielubowicz. "As of right now, Cyberpunk is heading for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the PC. Nothing has changed in regard to those plans," he said on a teleconference call following the announcement of the new release date.

"We are going with the same plans that we set," CEO Adam Kiciński added. "[Cyberpunk 2077] was always designed for [PS4 and Xbox One]. We are thinking about the next generation, but for now, we are focused on the current generation. That plan is still valid."

Interestingly, back in May of last year, the developer expressed interest in releasing the game as a cross-gen title. “If there is an opportunity for us to launch Cyberpunk for another generation, we would want to do this probably”, Adam Kiciński said during a conference call with investors.

From the looks of it, Cyberpunk 2077 will eventually come to the next-gen consoles, but won’t be available upon launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

