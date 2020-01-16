Cyberpunk 2077 Has Been Delayed, Too, and Will Now Release on September 17th

It looks like Cyberpunk 2077 has caught the delay bug, too. After two blockbuster games from Square Enix having been delayed only days ago, with Final Fantasy VII Remake now due on April 10th and Marvel's Avengers now scheduled for September 4th, CD Projekt RED announced this afternoon that Cyberpunk 2077 has been moved to September 17th.

Marcin Iwinski and Adam Badowski, respectively Co-Founder and Head of Studio at CD Projekt RED, wrote in a letter to fans:

Wccftech’s Most Anticipated Roleplaying Games of 2020 – Epic Adventures on the Way

We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077's release date we'd like to share with you today. Cyberpunk 2077 won't make the April release window and we're moving the launch date to September 17, 2020. We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there's still work to be done. Night City is massive — full of stories, content and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing and polishing. We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this generation and postponing launch will give us the precious months we need to make the game perfect. Expect more regular updates on progress as we get closer to the new release date.

We're really looking forward to seeing you in Night City, thank you for your ongoing support!

This means the previously crammed April/May window in the schedule is now much slimmer with game releases, although April will still deliver the Resident Evil 3 and Final Fantasy VII remakes, Predator: Hunting Grounds, Trials of Mana, Gears Tactics and Minecraft Dungeons. May, on the other hand, features Fast & Furious Crossroads, Wasteland 3, Maneater, The Last of Us Part II and New World.

Of course, this will conceivably translate into a better game in the end, so we should all try to be happy about it. If you can.