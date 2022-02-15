Next-Gen Cyberpunk 2077 Demo for PS5 and Xbox Series X Mentioned on Spanish Ad; Game Showing As Optimized for Xbox Series X|S

Cyberpunk 2077 is already showing as optimized for Xbox Series X|S, and from the looks of it, CDPR is looking to release a free demo version for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

As covered yesterday, developer CD Projekt Red is today airing a new livesteam for the title, and due to the timing of this steam, this has fans believing that the developer will finally reveal more about the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077. Interestingly, following the announcement of this livestream, various players also discovered that Cyberpunk 2077 already shows as being Xbox Series X|S Optimized, which also indicates that CDPR has something up its sleeve later today regarding the PS5 and Xbox Series versions of the game.

Next-Gen Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 Version Listing With Alternate Cover Surfaces on PlayStation Database

Cyberpunk 2077 is now showing as Optimized for Xbox Series X / S, just before CD Projekt RED's Cyberpunk 2077 stream tomorrow 👀 https://t.co/vJAOCfVdhe pic.twitter.com/768VMr8BYB — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) February 14, 2022

For those still in doubt on whether the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 is worth it – it seems that CD Projekt Red is releasing a free next-gen demo version of the title. At least, that’s what a new Spanish advertisement suggests. Roughly translated, the ad reads as “Free Trial Version” followed by a “Now Available” button. This button seemingly redirects to the official Cyberpunk 2077 webpage.

A proper next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 was confirmed to be released during the first quarter of 2022. As covered earlier, updated cover art for the PS5 version already suggested that the next-gen version is indeed inbound. As always, we will keep you updated. For now, stay tuned.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available globally for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. Of course, the title also works on the next-gen consoles, albeit without specific next-gen upgrades.