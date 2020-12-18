Cyberpunk 2077 Physical Copies and Codes will be Refunded by CDPR for a Limited Time

As we’ve covered extensively, Cyberpunk 2077 launched in a rough state last week, particularly on current-gen consoles where the game is nigh unplayable. Over the past 24 hours, both Sony and Microsoft have made exceptions to their usual policies in order to offer full refunds to those who bought Cyberpunk 2077 through the PlayStation or Microsoft Stores. In fact, Sony has gone so far as to pull the game from their store for the time being. Of course, this leaves a pretty significant group out – what if you bought a physical copy or digital code from a retailer?

Well, it seems CD Project Red themselves are stepping up to cover these people, provided they have a receipt, although only for a limited time. Here are the details…

We've just started reaching out to people who sent us a message with a confirmation of receipt. We send these emails out in waves, so don't worry if you don't receive an answer immediately. At the same time, we'd like you to know that our intention is for every owner of a physical copy, or a digital copy bought at retail, who has valid proof of purchase (and sends us an email at helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com with the time window) to receive a refund. We will do this out of our own pocket if necessary. If you are unable to obtain a refund for the game from the store where you bought it, please contact us via email until December 21. As this is a one-time initiative, we will provide everyone with the next steps only after the refund request submission window closes. For digital version, please follow the refund process for each respective platform.

So yeah, at this point CD Projekt Red is essentially taking back last week’s Cyberpunk 2077 launch. We really are in uncharted territory here. Once again, here are the details on how to get refunds from the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 (although not digitally at this point), and can be played via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. What do you think? Has CDPR bought back a bit of goodwill by agreeing to cover physical copies?