Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Owners Can Now Also Get Full Refunds Promises Microsoft

Last evening Sony made the surprising and largely unprecedented decision to offer full refunds to anyone who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 and pull the game from the PlayStation Store. Of course, attention then turned to their rival Microsoft, who doesn’t tend to be as picky about refunds, but were still denying some requests. According to CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kicinski, they weren’t in discussions with Microsoft about refunds, but it seems a decision has been made anyways.

Just Minutes ago, it was announced via Twitter than anybody who has purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via the Microsoft Store can get a full, no-questions-asked refund. That would presumably mean that you can also get PC refunds on Cyberpunk 2077, although that version is in much better shape than on Xbox…

CD Projekt RED is Not Discussing Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Store Removal with Microsoft

Cyberpunk 2077: To ensure that every player can get the experience they expect on Xbox, we will be expanding our existing refund policy to offer full refunds to anyone who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 digitally from the Microsoft Store, until further notice. https://t.co/04TcniwVzy — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) December 18, 2020

While we know the developers at CD PROJEKT RED have worked hard to ship Cyberpunk 2077 in extremely challenging circumstances, we also realize that some players have been unhappy with the current experience on older consoles. — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) December 18, 2020

To date, we have granted refunds to the vast majority of customers who have requested one. To request an Xbox refund for Cyberpunk 2077, please follow the steps listed on our Xbox refund page here: https://t.co/04TcniwVzy — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) December 18, 2020

Unlike Sony, it seems Microsoft won’t be pulling Cyberpunk 2077 from their store. That said, don’t take the plunge if you plan to play on an Xbox One S, as the game suffers from very low resolution, poor filtering, a lack of detail, and performance that can drop as low as 15fps.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 (although not digitally at this point), and can be played via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. Anybody out there planning to ask for refund or are you going to stick it out for patches?