Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.3 Adds Minimap Zoom-Out Function, Reset Perks in Perks Menu

After a long silence, CD Projekt RED teased a sneak peek of Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.3 in a blog post that went up this afternoon.

The post is written from the perspective of a Night City inhabitant, so the features aren't quite spelled as you would expect, but the first video clearly shows a minimap zoom-out function becoming available with Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.3.

Cyberpunk 2077 Looks Incredible At Extreme Setting With Over 50 Mods, DLSS 2.2 and Ray Tracing In New 4K Showcase Video

The second video is a bit more cryptic. It seems like there was a UI update to make the player's choice clearer when visiting the Clouds establishment for the main quest.

This one is definitely clear-cut: the developers have introduced a reset perks function in the perks menu. It's certainly a welcome quality-of-life tweak.

Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Introduces Dynamic Minimap Zoom

Admittedly, this is far from an exciting list of features and tweaks, but the developers did say the biggest changes coming to Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.3 weren't even mentioned in this sneak peek.

CD Projekt RED plans to reveal everything tomorrow on CD PROJEKT RED’s Twitch channel, starting at 18:00 CEST. Eventually, the full patch notes will be shared as well; they were massive for Patch 1.2.