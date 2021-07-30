Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Introduces Dynamic Minimap Zoom
A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod that has been shared online this week introduces an extremely welcome feature that will vastly improve the driving experience in the game.
The Improved Minimap Zoom mod introduces a speed-based dynamic zoon for the vehicle minimap as well as a configurable zoom for the on-foot minimap.
Disclaimer #1
Though redscript can have access to native fields now there is no proper way to update the minimap with new zoom values, so what I'm using here is literally a bunch of dirty hacks to trigger the minimap refreshing 🙂 Doubt that it could damage your game somehow but still wanted to warn you, this is not the way we usually do mods for this game.
Disclaimer #2
High zoom values can cause minimap flickering, this is a well known problem and not too much can be done here. You can try to experiment with zoom values and choose which work best for your setup (usually flickering starts when zoom is above 150-160). Besides that CET has a Fix Minimap Flicker option which can improve minimap rendering a bit so you might want to give it a shot as well.
A short showcase video for the Cyberpunk 2077 Improved Minimap Zoom mod has also been shared by the developer. You can take a look at it by going here.
Cyberpunk 2077 is now out on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. The game will hit current-generation consoles later this year.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis
obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.
