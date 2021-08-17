Cyberpunk 2077 1.3 Update Offers First Free DLC, Full Patch Notes Detail Huge List of Fixes

CD Projekt Red teased some of the new improvements coming to Cyberpunk 2077 yesterday, but now they’ve fully pulled the curtain back with complete patch notes for version 1.3. The update includes the game’s first free DLC, including a new look for Johnny Silverhand, a couple jackets, and an additional vehicle. Not the most exciting - the game’s full expansions are probably still a long way away - but it’s something.

As for improvements, the minimap has been made more useful with a zoom feature, respecing characters has been made easier, the number of save slots has been increased, bulk crafting is in, and more. Unfortunately, a lot of players' top issues with the game, like the game’s wonky enemy and police AI, hasn’t received any further fixes. Of course, when a game has as many problems as Cyberpunk had, no patch, no matter how big, is going to please everybody.

Here’s the rundown of the new content included in Cyberpunk 2077 ver. 1.7:

Johnny Silverhand's Alternative Appearance – can be enabled in Settings in the "Additional Content" tab.

– can be enabled in Settings in the "Additional Content" tab. Multilayered Syn-Leather Deltajock Jacket, Luminescent Punk Jacket - both available in the stash in V's apartment after receiving a message from Viktor after completing The Ride. They're of Rare/Iconic quality by default, Crafting Specs to craft a higher quality will also be unlocked.

- both available in the stash in V's apartment after receiving a message from Viktor after completing The Ride. They're of Rare/Iconic quality by default, Crafting Specs to craft a higher quality will also be unlocked. Archer Quartz "Bandit" - available as a reward or for purchase (depending on choices made by player) after completing Ghost Town and then receiving a message from Dakota or Rogue. If you haven't received the message, make sure to be in the Badlands area and move further away from Dakota's workshop. Dakota will also need a couple of days to contact you.

And here are some of the main gameplay improvements included in the update:

Improved the minimap's zoom level when driving, so that it's more zoomed out and easier to navigate.

Automatic Love - screen with pictures of Skye and Angel will be displayed substantially longer, making it easier to choose between the two.

Added a button which allows to reallocate the distribution of Perk points on a character's skill tree.

Increased number of slots for autosaves from 10 to 20 and for quick saves from 3 to 10 across all platforms.

Added Database links to Journal entries.

Added an accessibility option for center of screen dot overlay which helps with reducing/avoiding motion sickness. It can be enabled in Settings → Interface → Center of screen dot overlay.

Fixers will now message V to offer a car for purchase less often.

Improved the Screen Space Reflections effect so that it looks less grainy on consoles and on lower visual settings qualities on the PC .

Added a filter for quest items in the Backpack.

Quest item tags from miscellaneous Job items will now be removed after finishing associated quests, allowing to sell or drop them.

It is now possible to rotate V in the Inventory with a mouse.

Players will now properly be able to craft a quickhack even if they once crafted it and then got rid of it.

Added a comparison tooltip for cyberware.

Improved a notification when buying cyberware and not meeting the level requirements to equip it.

It's now possible to upgrade crafting components in bulk.

Added new sleeping spots for Nibbles in V's apartment.

Icon on a disposal crate will now turn red when player picks up a body instead of being grayed out.

Landmine icon will now be grayed out after disarming it.

It's now possible to use an elevator while carrying a body.

Happy Together - Barry now has an updated, more unique appearance.

Base item will now be highlighted green like other components if it's present in the Inventory when crafting the same item of a better quality.

Update 1.3 also includes a long, long list of tweaks and bug fixes for specific systems and missions – you can check out the full, unabridged patch notes here.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Stadia, and playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. CD Projekt Red has yet to confirm a release date for ver. 1.3, only saying it’s coming “soon.”