Cyberpunk 2077 1.2 Notes Are Huge; Ray Tracing Enabled on AMD GPUs
At long last, CD Projekt RED has posted the full patch notes for Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.2. Originally scheduled to hit in February, it was delayed due to the cyber attack that hit the Polish developer a while ago. It's coming soon, CDPR said on Twitter.
We recently learned of some of the upcoming fixes and improvements, such as vehicle handling, but the patch notes are absolutely packed with tweaks made to every area of Cyberpunk 2077: gameplay, quests, open world, cinematic design, environment, graphics, audio, animation, UI, and performance.
One highlight for PC gamers that don't own an NVIDIA graphics card is that ray tracing has been enabled on AMD graphics cards. Of course, you'll need to own one of the Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs and get the latest drivers too.
Consoles suffered the most when it comes to Cyberpunk 2077 bugs and performance issues, though, so we've listed all of the console-specific fixes below.
Console-specific
- Fixed an issue on PlayStation 4 where items couldn't be dropped from the backpack as they would always reappear back in the inventory.
- Fixed an issue where Johnny's custom HUD wouldn't be present on Xbox One during the concert scene in Love Like Fire.
- Fixed an issue that caused the game to zoom in when pressing pause on PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X.
- Fixed a streaming issue with the elevator panel in Play it Safe on Xbox One.
- Improved the mechanism for adjusting the UI texture resolution depending on the platform.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to become unresponsive when pressing "A" immediately after deleting a save on Xbox One.
- Fixed an issue on Xbox One that could cause the game to become unresponsive when changing profiles on the title menu.
- Fixed an issue where loading a game save while being in a car could turn the screen black on Xbox.
- Various memory handling optimizations on Xbox.
- Improved Screen Space Reflections.
- Fixed issues with Screen Space Reflections and Temporal Anti-Aliasing.
- Fixed rendering issues when fog interacts with nearby lighting on PlayStation 4.
- Various environment streaming and input/output improvements.
- Various NPCs and vehicle streaming improvements.
- Fixed multiple issues with random game freezes.
- Fixed issues on PlayStation 4 whereby corpses with head dismembered could glitch out.
- Fixed an issue where V could fall down the elevator shaft.
- Fixed an issue where the game on Xbox One would become unresponsive when signing out while the controller disconnection message is visible.
- Fixed an issue that caused the player to be unable to exit the Settings menu after making changes.
- Claire's truck is now properly placed in the garage in The Beast in Me.
- Fixed the missing water surface shader on PlayStation 4.
