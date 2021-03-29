Cyberpunk 2077 1.2 Notes Are Huge; Ray Tracing Enabled on AMD GPUs

At long last, CD Projekt RED has posted the full patch notes for Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.2. Originally scheduled to hit in February, it was delayed due to the cyber attack that hit the Polish developer a while ago. It's coming soon, CDPR said on Twitter.

We recently learned of some of the upcoming fixes and improvements, such as vehicle handling, but the patch notes are absolutely packed with tweaks made to every area of Cyberpunk 2077: gameplay, quests, open world, cinematic design, environment, graphics, audio, animation, UI, and performance.

Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Improves Screen Space Reflections

One highlight for PC gamers that don't own an NVIDIA graphics card is that ray tracing has been enabled on AMD graphics cards. Of course, you'll need to own one of the Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs and get the latest drivers too.

Consoles suffered the most when it comes to Cyberpunk 2077 bugs and performance issues, though, so we've listed all of the console-specific fixes below.