Cyberpunk 2077 Had 8 Million Pre-Orders, 59% of Which Were on PC (Biggest PC Launch Ever)

Cyberpunk 2077 is out today, in case you have missed the memo. As we reported earlier today, it's already racking impressive concurrent user figures on Steam, but now we've got an early look at the actual sales thanks to CD PROJEKT RED itself.

The company's investor relations Twitter account shared some tidbits over the last few hours, starting with the fact that Cyberpunk 2077 totaled eight million pre-orders in advance of its launch.

We also got the platforms split of said pre-orders. Apparently, 59% of them were registered on PC (across the various stores), while the rest came from console gamers.

This also means that Cyberpunk 2077 could low-key be the biggest PC launch of all time. This week Blizzard boasted about this very feat with its World of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion, stating that its game had sold over 3.7 million units just on its launch day. However, 59% of 8 million pre-orders amounts to 4.72 million Cyberpunk 2077 units sold even ahead of today.

CD PROJEKT RED then provided another image that shows the difference between physical and digital sales for this game. Unsurprisingly, it follows the market trend of a growing digital slice of the pie. 74% of Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders took place digitally, while only 26% happened through regular physical retail channels.

Last but not least, the Polish company also shared the news that the game had surpassed $50 million in revenue over two weeks ago. Per Valve's updated Steam policy, this means CD PROJEKT RED will collect 80% of the subsequent royalties for Cyberpunk 2077, instead of the default's 70% or the mid-tier (75%, between $10 million and $50 million of revenue made by a game).

On the other hand, the company's stock dropped significantly since the review embargo expired on Monday, as the articles noted the rather sizable amount of bugs in the present build of Cyberpunk 2077. The current stock price is 100 PLN ($27,4) lower than what it was just three days ago, and even today CD PROJEKT RED stock fell by 8,54% compared to yesterday.