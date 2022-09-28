Menu
Cyberpunk 2077 Has Surpassed 20 Million Units Sold, Says CDPR

Alessio Palumbo
Sep 28, 2022, 01:20 PM EDT
Cyberpunk 2077

Today, CD Projekt Red confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 has now surpassed the milestone of 20 million units sold across all platforms.

The first-person open world action roleplaying game had already sold over 13 million units in just twenty days of its release. It took nearly two years to sell the remaining 7 million units, likely due to the cloud of negativity fueled by the hugely disappointing PlayStation 4 and Xbox One ports.

Related Story
NVIDIA Is Giving Away A Special Cyberpunk 2077-Themed GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card

However, Cyberpunk 2077 recently picked up steam again, partly thanks to the release of the official anime TV series adaptation on Netflix. Edgerunners quickly won the acclaim of both critics and fans, giving many viewers an extra reason to come back or give another chance to the game. There's even a whole new series of mods inspired by the anime. But CD Projekt Red also worked hard to release several major patches that fixed outstanding issues and bugs or added new features, the most recent of which is transmogrification.

The Polish studio is also working with NVIDIA to bolster Cyberpunk 2077's visuals with a so-called Overdrive Mode that will push the ray traced effects even further than the current game. Here's an overview of the main graphics enhancements coming with Overdrive Mode:

  • NVIDIA RTX Direct Illumination (RTXDI) gives each neon sign, street lamp, car headlight, LED billboard, and TV accurate ray-traced lighting and shadows, bathing objects, walls, passing cars, and pedestrians in accurate colored lighting;
  • Ray-traced indirect lighting and reflections now bounce multiple times, compared to the previous solution’s single bounce. The result is even more accurate, realistic and immersive global illumination, reflections, and self-reflections;
  • Ray-traced reflections are now rendered at full resolution, further improving their quality;
  • Improved, more physically-based lighting removes the need for any other occlusion techniques.

Last but certainly not least, Cyberpunk 2077 will get the first and only expansion called Phantom Liberty at some point next year.

