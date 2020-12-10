Cyberpunk 2077 Peaked at Over One Million Concurrent Players on Steam

Cyberpunk 2077 is finally out and it's already showing very strong engagement, at least on Valve's Steam.

According to SteamDB, the game peaked at 1,003,264 concurrent players roughly six hours ago. As we're writing, it's the most played game on the platform with roughly 793K players, ahead of both Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2.

It's certainly a strong launch and we expected nothing less for one of the most anticipated games ever, following the incredible The Witcher III: Wild Hunt. When you factor in that lots of people will have bought Cyberpunk 2077 directly on CD PROJEKT RED's own GOG.com, not to mention all the other platforms the game is available on (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X, Google Stadia), millions of players are busy with it right now.

Cyberpunk 2077 has its fair share of performance shortcomings and bugs at launch, as all open worlds do, and this is reflected on the currently only 'Slightly Positive' (71%) overall user review rating on Steam. The developers will likely iron these problems out in the next few patches, though, so if you're not itching to play too much it may be a good idea to wait out