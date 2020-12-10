Cyberpunk 2077 Peaked at Over One Million Concurrent Players on Steam
Cyberpunk 2077 is finally out and it's already showing very strong engagement, at least on Valve's Steam.
According to SteamDB, the game peaked at 1,003,264 concurrent players roughly six hours ago. As we're writing, it's the most played game on the platform with roughly 793K players, ahead of both Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2.
It's certainly a strong launch and we expected nothing less for one of the most anticipated games ever, following the incredible The Witcher III: Wild Hunt. When you factor in that lots of people will have bought Cyberpunk 2077 directly on CD PROJEKT RED's own GOG.com, not to mention all the other platforms the game is available on (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X, Google Stadia), millions of players are busy with it right now.
Cyberpunk 2077 has its fair share of performance shortcomings and bugs at launch, as all open worlds do, and this is reflected on the currently only 'Slightly Positive' (71%) overall user review rating on Steam. The developers will likely iron these problems out in the next few patches, though, so if you're not itching to play too much it may be a good idea to wait out
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis
obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.
- Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build your legend on the streets of Night City.
- Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.
- Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.
