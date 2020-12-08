World of Warcraft Shadowlands has become the fastest-selling PC game of all time, Blizzard has announced.

Blizzard announced the news through an official press release just now. The latest expansion for Blizzard’s popular MMORPG sold more than 3.7 million units through its first full day of launch, thereby surpassing the previous sales record of 3.5 million copies set by Diablo III. In addition, Blizzard has announced that following the release of the Shadowlands expansion, World of Warcraft player engagement has reached its highest levels in a decade.

We’ve included some additional details about Shadowlands player engagement, as provided by Blizzard, down below:

In the months leading up to the expansion’s release and the time since launch, the game reached and has sustained its highest number of players on monthly or longer-term subscriptions compared to the same period ahead of and following any WoW expansion in the past decade, in both the West and the East.

compared to the same period ahead of and following any WoW expansion in the past decade, in both the West and the East. Players have spent more time in Azerothyear to date than in the same period of any of the last 10 years.

than in the same period of any of the last 10 years. In addition, total player time in game this year to date has nearly doubled compared to the same period last year.

“It’s been a huge thrill to enter this whole-new dimension of the Warcraft universe together with millions of players around the world,” said J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “It’s been equally rewarding to see players enjoying all of the new features and content in Shadowlands—whether they’re exploring new aspects of their characters with the Covenants or setting foot in WoW for the first time with the new-player experience in Exile’s Reach—and there’s much more to come.”

World of Warcraft Shadowlands, the game's eighth expansion, is available globally now.