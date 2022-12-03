Custom AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT Graphics Cards To Cost Up To $1600 US In China

Hassan Mujtaba
Pre-orders for AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics cards have opened up in China and it looks like custom cards would be just as expensive as NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 line.

Chinese Retailers Open Up Pre-Orders For AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT Custom Graphics Cards, Cost Up To $1600 US

According to ITHome, sellers in China on popular outlets such as Taobao, have started opening up pre-sale activities for the custom AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics cards. One such seller has listed down the prices of the PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards and well, you can have a look at them for yourself:

  • PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX Red Devil: 11399 RMB ($1622 US)
  • PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XT Hellhound: 9788 RMB ($1393 US)
  • PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XT Hellhound: 8688 RMB ($1236 US)

Now while these are pre-order prices, one should know that almost very similar reports by other outlets. Some have reported that the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT supply will be very limited in China but there are also reports that the Chinese markets will only get AIB cards during launch while other regions will get reference models in addition to custom designs. Sapphire and PowerColor are trying their best to supply Asian markets with custom designs on launch (13th of December) but how well that goes remains to be seen.

Coming to the listed prices, the PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX Red Devil at $1622 US is asking a $622 US premium over the reference model and a $230 US over the Hellhound variant. That's very steep in terms of pricing. Even the Hellhound at a $393 US premium over the reference model will be a big price difference to pay. The RX 7900 XT Hellhound at $1236 US is asking for over $300 US premium over the $899 US MSRP. The Chinese market does have additional taxes added to the price so that should be considered here too.

Custom AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT Graphics Cards To Cost Up To $1600 US In China 2

Considering the lack of reference models in the Asian market, some sellers have even put the cards up for even higher prices than the custom models. One retail outlet has the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX listed for 12999 RMB ($1850 US) and the 7900 XT listed for 999 RMB $1425 US). Earlier, there were reports that the AMD RDNA 3 supply would be similar to or better than GeForce RTX 40 series cards from NVIDIA but it looks like this may not be true for all markets across the globe. The AMD Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards launch two weeks later for $999 US & $899 US, respectively.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series "Official" Specifications:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 7900 XTXAMD Radeon RX 7900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6950 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
GPUNavi 31 XTXNavi 31 XTNavi 21 KXTXNavi 21 XTX
Process Node5nm+6nm5nm+6nm7nm7nm
Die Size300mm2 (Only GCD)
522mm2 (with MCDs)		300mm2 (Only GCD)
522mm2 (with MCDs)		520mm2520mm2
Transistors58 Billion58 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
GPU WGPs48424040
Stream Processors6144537651205120
TMUs/ROPs384 / 192384 / 192320 / 128320 / 128
Game Clock2.3 GHz2.0 GHz2100 MHz2015 MHz
Boost Clock2.5 GHz2.4 GHz2310 MHz2250 MHz
FP32 TFLOPs61 TFLOPs52 TFLOPs23.65 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs
Memory Size24 GB GDDR620 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR6
Infinity Cache96 MB80 MB128 MB128 MB
Memory Bus384-bit320-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock20 Gbps20 Gbps18 Gbps16 Gbps
Bandwidth960 GB/s800 GB/s576 GB/s512 GB/s
Effective Bandwidth3.5 TB/s3.5 TB/s1728.2 GB/s1664.2 GB/s
TBP355W300W335W300W
PCIe InterfaceTBATBAPCIe 4.0 x16PCIe 4.0 x16
Price$999 US$899 US$1099 US$999 US
