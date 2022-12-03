Custom AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT Graphics Cards To Cost Up To $1600 US In China

Pre-orders for AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics cards have opened up in China and it looks like custom cards would be just as expensive as NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 line.

Chinese Retailers Open Up Pre-Orders For AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT Custom Graphics Cards, Cost Up To $1600 US

According to ITHome, sellers in China on popular outlets such as Taobao, have started opening up pre-sale activities for the custom AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics cards. One such seller has listed down the prices of the PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards and well, you can have a look at them for yourself:

PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX Red Devil: 11399 RMB ($1622 US)

11399 RMB ($1622 US) PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XT Hellhound: 9788 RMB ($1393 US)

9788 RMB ($1393 US) PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XT Hellhound: 8688 RMB ($1236 US)

Now while these are pre-order prices, one should know that almost very similar reports by other outlets. Some have reported that the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT supply will be very limited in China but there are also reports that the Chinese markets will only get AIB cards during launch while other regions will get reference models in addition to custom designs. Sapphire and PowerColor are trying their best to supply Asian markets with custom designs on launch (13th of December) but how well that goes remains to be seen.

For my think, low stock is about reference model. Maybe mostly will supply end of Q4 with AIB model? — 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) December 2, 2022

Coming to the listed prices, the PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX Red Devil at $1622 US is asking a $622 US premium over the reference model and a $230 US over the Hellhound variant. That's very steep in terms of pricing. Even the Hellhound at a $393 US premium over the reference model will be a big price difference to pay. The RX 7900 XT Hellhound at $1236 US is asking for over $300 US premium over the $899 US MSRP. The Chinese market does have additional taxes added to the price so that should be considered here too.

Considering the lack of reference models in the Asian market, some sellers have even put the cards up for even higher prices than the custom models. One retail outlet has the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX listed for 12999 RMB ($1850 US) and the 7900 XT listed for 999 RMB $1425 US). Earlier, there were reports that the AMD RDNA 3 supply would be similar to or better than GeForce RTX 40 series cards from NVIDIA but it looks like this may not be true for all markets across the globe. The AMD Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards launch two weeks later for $999 US & $899 US, respectively.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series "Official" Specifications:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 31 XTX Navi 31 XT Navi 21 KXTX Navi 21 XTX Process Node 5nm+6nm 5nm+6nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 300mm2 (Only GCD)

522mm2 (with MCDs) 300mm2 (Only GCD)

522mm2 (with MCDs) 520mm2 520mm2 Transistors 58 Billion 58 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion GPU WGPs 48 42 40 40 Stream Processors 6144 5376 5120 5120 TMUs/ROPs 384 / 192 384 / 192 320 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock 2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz 2100 MHz 2015 MHz Boost Clock 2.5 GHz 2.4 GHz 2310 MHz 2250 MHz FP32 TFLOPs 61 TFLOPs 52 TFLOPs 23.65 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs Memory Size 24 GB GDDR6 20 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 Infinity Cache 96 MB 80 MB 128 MB 128 MB Memory Bus 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 20 Gbps 20 Gbps 18 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 960 GB/s 800 GB/s 576 GB/s 512 GB/s Effective Bandwidth 3.5 TB/s 3.5 TB/s 1728.2 GB/s 1664.2 GB/s TBP 355W 300W 335W 300W PCIe Interface TBA TBA PCIe 4.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 Price $999 US $899 US $1099 US $999 US

