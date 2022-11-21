AMD Radeon RX 7900 ‘RDNA 3’ Graphics Cards To Have Similar or Better Supply Than NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series At Launch

AMD is reportedly stocking up a large supply of Radeon RX 7900 'RDNA 3' graphics cards for launch next month.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 'RDNA 3' GPU To Be Available In Good Quantities At Launch, Reports Supply Chain

In a report published by MyDrivers who are quoting the upstream supply chain, it looks like AMD has stocked up a large volume of Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards based on the RDNA 3 GPU architecture that will be ready for launch next month on the 13th of December. It is stated that the red team has been increasing the orders of Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards so that gamers can get them with relative ease at launch.

The report also states that the first supply of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards which include both Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT models will not be small & is reportedly much better than what the supply of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards at launch. We've come to know over the past few days that NVIDIA has shipped a total of 160,000 Ada GPUs of which 81.25% units are for the RTX 4090 (AD102) GPU & the remaining 18.75% units are for the RTX 4080 (AD103) GPU.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 was sold out entirely at launch however, the card can be found with some effort in retail outlets. Meanwhile, the RTX 4080 despite shipping in lower quantities, can still be found in abundance in several stores. The card has also been scalped and one can find several listings over at eBay. The RTX 4080 situation is largely due to its pricing which is an absurd $1199.9 US and also the fact that AMD has promised competitive performance per dollar and watt against the RTX 4080. The Radeon RX 7900 XTX has been positioned directly against the RTX 4080 in AMD's marketing slides so users are really keen on knowing the final results of these two products before they make their buying decision.

If AMD really does manage to knock off the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card in the final GPU reviews, then we can see a surge in the already surging demand for the Radeon RX 7900 series and more so of the Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card which costs $999 US (at MSRP). The extra volume of graphics cards will really come in handy and with no crypto going on now, we should expect the cards to be available at retail prices this time.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX vs NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU Navi 31 XTX AD103-300-A1 Process Node TSMC 5nm+6nm TSMC 4N Die Size 300mm2 (Only GCD)

522mm2 (with MCDs) 379mm2 Transistors 58 Billion 45.9 Billion GPU Cores 12288 9728 TMUs/ROPs 384 / 192 304 / 112 Base Clock 2.3 GHz 2.2 GHz Max Clock 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz FP32 TFLOPs 61 TFLOPs 49 TFLOPs Memory Size 24 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 384-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 20 Gbps 22.4 Gbps Memory Bandwidth 960 GB/s 716.8 GB/s Cache 96 MB 64 MB TBP 355W 320W PCIe Interface TBA PCIe 4.0 x16 Price $999 US $1199 US