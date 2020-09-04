Crysis Remastered PC Requirements Revealed, and They’re…Surprisingly Reasonable?

Can it run Crysis? Turns out the answer is probably yes! For years Crysis was the measuring stick for PC hardware, but the game is 13 years old now, and it seems Crysis Remastered won’t be a return to the GPU-melting days of yore. The minimum and recommended PC requirements for Crysis Remastered have been revealed via the Epic Game Store, and they’re…pretty reasonable. The recommended specs only require a Core i5 and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti or AMD Radeon Vega 56, so yeah, probably no need to upgrade. Check out the full specs for yourself…

Crysis Remastered minimum PC requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-3450 / AMD Ryzen 3

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 TI /AMD Radeon 470

Storage: 20GB

DirectX: DX11

Crysis Remastered recommended PC requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-7600k or higher / AMD Ryzen 5 or higher

RAM: 12GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 TI / AMD Radeon Vega 56

Storage: 20GB

DirectX: DX11

Haven’t been keeping up with Crysis Remastered? Check out some PC gameplay, and get more details about what to expect from the remastering, below.

Co-developed with Saber Interactive, the classic first person shooter will focus on the original game’s single-player campaign and is slated to contain high-quality textures up to 8K, HDR support, temporal anti-aliasing, Screen Space Directional Occlusion (SSDO), Global Illumination (SVOGI), state-of-the-art depth fields, new light settings, motion blur, parallax occlusion mapping, Screen Space Reflections and Shadows (SSR & SSS) as well as new and updated particle effects and more. Further additions such as ray tracing enhance the game with a major visual upgrade. For the first time a Crytek game will feature ray tracing on Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro powered by CRYENGINE’s proprietary software based ray tracing solution. The PC version will additionally support NVIDIA DLSS technology and hardware-based ray tracing using NVIDIA’s VKRay Vulkan extension, for NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU.

Crysis Remastered launches on PC (via the Epic Games Store), Xbox One, and PS4 on September 18th. The game is out now on Nintendo Switch, although obviously don’t expect all the technical bells and whistles on that platform.