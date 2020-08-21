Crysis Remastered New Tech Preview Trailer Showcases High-Quality Textures, Ray Tracing; Release Date Confirmed

A new Crysis Remastered trailer has been released online today, offering a new look at some of the game's visual improvements.

The new trailer, which can be watched below, showcases some of the game's improvements over the original, such as high-quality textures up to 8K, ray tracing, and much more.

It has also been confirmed today that Crysis Remastered will be released on September 18th on PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide. The accompanying press release doesn't mention complete EGS exclusivity, so it's likely that the game will eventually hit Steam at some point.

Crysis Remastered was originally scheduled for a July release worldwide, but the game has been later delayed on all platforms, with the exception of the Nintendo Switch, following the bad reception received by the leaked trailer and screenshots.

As you know, Crysis Remastered will be coming into the world this year -- and at the same time the Crysis IP will debut on the Nintendo Switch! Your passion for the Crysis franchise deserves an undeniably high-quality game, and we are committed to delivering just that. To ensure we meet that commitment, we will need to delay the launch date (all platforms) and trailer premiere by a few weeks. Because they already started, pre-orders for Switch will stay open, but pre-orders for all other platforms will be delayed as well. The features you're looking forward to are already set, but we want to take the time on polishing the game. You might be aware of the leak yesterday, and want you to know; we've seen the reactions -- the good and the bad -- and we're listening! We're still working on a number of things in game, as well as the storefront. Please keep the love coming, and rest assure, you'll have the game you love shortly!

Crysis Remastered launches on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 18th. The game is now available worldwide on Nintendo Switch.