Crysis Remastered New Hotfix Fixes DLSS Issues; New Console Update Will Feature “Amazing” Additions

A new Crysis Remastered hotfix has gone live, fixing some issues introduced by last week's update.

The new hotfix temporarily disables Motion Blur until it is fixed. Additionally, the hotfix fixes a DLSS issue that disabled the feature even on DLSS-capable systems.

Crysis Remastered Adds NVIDIA DLSS for Radically Increased Performance

As Motion Blur is currently broken, we just released a hotfix that turns off Motion Blur temporarily. Additionally, we fixed an issue that caused DLSS to be disabled even on DLSS-capable systems. — Crysis (@Crysis) March 14, 2021

Last week's Crysis Remastered update did not release on console, but it seems like something is brewing for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game. The upcoming update will apparently feature some amazing additions.

We will also have updates for both Xbox and Playstation with some amazing additions coming very soon. — Crysis (@Crysis) March 14, 2021

Crysis Remastered launched on PC and consoles last year. The game does play somewhat well, not counting some issues, but the remastered visuals leave a lot to be desired on consoles, as highlighted by Kai in his review.

Perhaps my memories of the original Crysis were more rose-tinted than I recall from my machine that certainly couldn’t come close to running the game any higher than the recommended medium settings. For a game that I’ve been waiting over a decade to play at its absolute best, the console releases of Crysis Remastered leave much to be desired. So yes, the PlayStation 4 Pro can run Crysis Remastered but part of me is left wondering if I really want it to.

Crysis Remastered is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.