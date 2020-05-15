Crusader Kings III Officially Due on September 1st; Pre-Order Available

Crusader Kings III will launch on September 1st, Paradox Interactive announced in a press release. The medieval grand strategy RPG is already available for pre-order, too, priced € 49.99 for the Standard Edition and € 74.99 for the Royal Edition, which includes the Expansion Pass. The game will also be part of the Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription.

Here's the new Crusader Kings III trailer, with the game's full feature set detailed below.

