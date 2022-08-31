Victoria 3 Grand Strategy Sim Gets Launch Date, System Requirements

Yesterday, Paradox Interactive announced the release date of Victoria 3, the new installment in the socio-economical grand strategy simulation game. Pre-orders are already available for a price of $49.99; there's also a Grand Edition priced at $79.99, which includes 1 Music Pack, 1 Art Pack, 1 Immersion Pack, 1 Expansion Pack, and the Expansion Pass bonus: the American Building Pack.

All users who pre-order Victoria 3 will get the remastered Victoria 2 soundtrack, including some new versions of fan-favorite music.

Victoria 3 Overview

Infinite Replayability: Rewrite history as any of dozens of nations from the Victorian Era, from industrial powerhouses like Great Britain and Prussia to populous giants like Russia and Qing China or powers in waiting like Japan or Colonial Canada.

Victoria 3 System Requirements

MINIMUM: OS: Windows 10 Home 64 Bit Processor: Intel Core i3-3250 or AMD FX 8370 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 (2GB) or AMD R7 370 (2GB) or Intel HD Graphics 630 or AMD Radeon Vega 8

