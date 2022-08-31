Menu
Company

Victoria 3 Grand Strategy Sim Gets Launch Date, System Requirements

Alessio Palumbo
Aug 31, 2022
Victoria 3

Yesterday, Paradox Interactive announced the release date of Victoria 3, the new installment in the socio-economical grand strategy simulation game. Pre-orders are already available for a price of $49.99; there's also a Grand Edition priced at $79.99, which includes 1 Music Pack, 1 Art Pack, 1 Immersion Pack, 1 Expansion Pack, and the Expansion Pass bonus: the American Building Pack.

All users who pre-order Victoria 3 will get the remastered Victoria 2 soundtrack, including some new versions of fan-favorite music.

Related StoryChris Wray
Total War: Warhammer III Review – The Glory of the Bear God

Victoria 3 Overview

  • Infinite Replayability: Rewrite history as any of dozens of nations from the Victorian Era, from industrial powerhouses like Great Britain and Prussia to populous giants like Russia and Qing China or powers in waiting like Japan or Colonial Canada.
  • Deep Societal Simulation: Every inhabitant of your nation is simulated, whether farmer or clerk, capitalist or craftsman. Each has personal beliefs, political preferences and, most importantly, a standard of living to maintain.
  • Challenging Economic Gameplay: Develop your economy through the development of new industries and institutions, trading surplus goods to the many markets of the world and importing what your population needs to make life affordable.
  • Diplomatic Brinkmanship: Anything you can win through war can also be achieved at the negotiating table. Open diplomatic plays, calling on allies for support, as you press demands on weaker or rival nations.
  • Political Development: Manage the various political factions in your country through laws and reforms. Can you improve the life of your citizens, if it means angering established authorities?
  • A Living World: Watch the map change before your eyes, as newly constructed railways run between burgeoning cities, many of which were mere hamlets decades before.

Victoria 3 System Requirements

MINIMUM:

    • OS: Windows 10 Home 64 Bit
    • Processor: Intel Core i3-3250 or AMD FX 8370
    • Memory: 8 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 (2GB) or AMD R7 370 (2GB) or Intel HD Graphics 630 or AMD Radeon Vega 8

RECOMMENDED:

    • OS: Windows 10 64 Bit or Windows 11
    • Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
    • Memory: 16 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 (6GB) or AMD RX 590 (8GB)

Products mentioned in this post

GTX 1660
RX 590
Ryzen 5 2600X

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order