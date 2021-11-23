Crusader Kings 3 Expansion Royal Court Scheduled for February 2022

Earlier this year, the Royal Court major expansion for Crusader Kings 3 was delayed to 2022. According to Paradox, the reason was that the developer said it was not "entirely satisfied" with the progress made on the expansion. Now, there's a concrete release date for the first CK3 major expansion.

A new trailer for the expansion can be seen below:

Crusader Kings III’s Reveals First Major Expansion – Royal Court

Royal Court is the first major expansion for Crusader Kings 3. Starting on February 8, 2022, armchair rulers and aspiring emperors will be able to accumulate artifacts and build new kinds of nations in one of strategy gaming’s deepest blends of politics, intrigue, and rich character-driven stories.

The expansion will include the following features:

Throne Room : A visual representation of your royal court will reflect all the accumulated majesty and prestige of your dynasty.

: A visual representation of your royal court will reflect all the accumulated majesty and prestige of your dynasty. Hold Court : Interact with vassals and courtiers as they come to you with their problems, seeking a royal judgment.

: Interact with vassals and courtiers as they come to you with their problems, seeking a royal judgment. Grandeur : Increase the quality of life at your court with fancier trappings and better food, all the better to impress your rivals and attract higher quality guests.

: Increase the quality of life at your court with fancier trappings and better food, all the better to impress your rivals and attract higher quality guests. Inspired People : Talented artists, craftspeople, and thinkers can work on new projects, adding treasures and artifacts to your court.

: Talented artists, craftspeople, and thinkers can work on new projects, adding treasures and artifacts to your court. Hybrid Cultures : Make the most of a multicultural realm, developing a new way of life that is specifically adapted to your population and geography.

: Make the most of a multicultural realm, developing a new way of life that is specifically adapted to your population and geography. Cultural Divergence: split from your traditional culture, adapting it into something new that better fits your aspirations.

What would a King be without a throne room? All of history’s grandest rulers had a place to welcome guests and display their majesty. Soon, Crusader Kings 3 players will have new ways to manage their courts and build the most prestigious dynasty in history.

Wccftech’s Best Strategy & Simulation Games of 2020 – Warcraft III: Reforged?

The breakdown for the upcoming features in the Royal Court expansion can be seen below:

In other news, it was confirmed that the game is also coming to next-gen consoles. Paradox is promoting this as an "adaptation" rather than a straight port, with a number of UI changes to make the game more manageable with a controller, including new shortcuts and radial menus. A release date for this version of Crusader Kings 3 was not confirmed yet.