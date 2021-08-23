Crusader Kings III Likely Console-Bound as Taiwan Rates the Game for XB1, XSX, and PS5

It seems one of the best grand strategy games in recent years is making its way to consoles, as Taiwan’s Digital Game Rating Committee has rated Crusader Kings III for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 (thanks to Gematsu for the find). While this isn't an official confirmation, these kinds of ratings board leaks often end up being the real deal, with Taiwan in particular spoiling a lot of releases in the past.

It is interesting to note this potential console version of Crusader Kings III is seemingly coming out on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, but only PS5. That certainly feels like a strong hint that the game will be coming to the console version of Xbox Game Pass (it’s already available on Game Pass for PC). I also have to wonder how playable CK3 will be on consoles – the PC version is packed with lots of small text and complex menus that would be pretty tough to navigate with a controller.

Haven’t had the chance to try out Crusader Kings III yet? It’s definitely worth your time, as I found it to be one of the most satisfying, accessible grand strategy games to date in my full review…

Crusader Kings III pulls off a difficult dual victory, bringing a new level of depth, charm, and polish to the franchise, while also making it far more approachable than before. Some aspects of Crusader Kings III still aren’t as user-friendly as they could be, but overall, this is a worthy heir to the throne.

Crusader Kings III is available now on PC. The game’s first major expansion, Royal Court, has been announced, although a release date hasn’t been set (get more details here). What do you think? Would you have any interest in playing CK3 on console or is it one of those games that would only work on PC?