Menu
Company

CrossfireX Big Update and Expansion is Now Live; Includes Updated Player Experience, New Maps, Vehicles and More

Ule Lopez
Aug 23, 2022
CrossfireX

CrossfireX is one of many first-person shooters on the Xbox Series X, originally released back in February of 2022. The title had various updates adding new content such as weapons, game modes, and maps. Today’s no different, as a rather large update dropped today for CrossfireX, which we’ll break down right now.

This update has many different gameplay updates for the first-person shooter, including new game modes and weapons. Revealed today at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, developer Smilegate Entertainment released a brand-new trailer to commemorate the new update’s release, which you can watch below.

Related StoryNathan Birch
CrossfireX Update Adds New Maps, Weapons, Aiming Sensitivity Options, and More

So, the update revealed the game’s newest two maps; Babylon, a new Occupation map for the Modern multiplayer game mode, and the second is Satellite, a new game mode in the Search and Destroy, Modern, and Classic game modes. Aside from them, two other maps are making a brief return, Submarine (in the Classic Knife - Team Deathmatch mode) and The Transport Ship (in the Modern Team Deathmatch mode).

In addition to the new maps, there’s a brand-new mission that players can complete in-game for rewards. Known as the Rise of Babylon, players will be tasked with playing the new Babylon map for more than 100 minutes (an hour and 40 minutes) and be rewarded with the KALASH-103 weapon and Alpine Strike weapon skin.

The game’s matchmaking and control customization have also been tweaked, allowing for deeper controller configurations. Adjustments to the minimap and improvements to the standard aiming response curve were also included in this update.

Other content in this update includes new weapons, like the AP-45, HAMMER MK2, KALASH-LMG, and Model 1903, new weapon skins, and an EXP boost to the battle pass (free or premium). The update, built upon over six months of development and improvements, is out for players to download today. CrossfireX is available now on Xbox Series and Xbox One.

Products mentioned in this post

Xbox Series X
USD 499

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order