Corsair Releases The iCUE LT100 Smart Lighting Towers – 422mm Tall RGB Towers That Can Sync To Your Music And Games

CORSAIR, a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today announced the latest addition to the growing lineup of RGB ambient lighting products in the iCUE Smart Lighting Ecosystem, iCUE LT100 Smart Lighting Towers. LT100 Smart Lighting Towers are available as a starter kit featuring two aluminum towers each equipped with 46 brilliant fully customizable RGB LEDs, as well as an optional expansion kit for adding additional towers to your setup. LT100 Smart Lighting Towers bathe your room in immersive ambient lighting that enhances your visual and audio experience, creating large-scale light shows that can be synchronized with other iCUE RGB lighting products such as LS100 Smart Lighting Strips or CORSAIR PC components and peripherals.

Adding More Customizable RGB Elements To Your Setup

Each LT100 Smart Lighting Tower stands 422mm tall and shines with 46 RGB LEDs, with a reversible orientation that can be faced forward for brighter, more vivid lighting or backward for subtler illumination that plays off the walls of your space. When connected to your PC and CORSAIR iCUE software, the towers can match and diffuse the colors at the edges of your screen in real-time, bringing the action in games and media beyond the screen. LT100 Smart Lighting Towers can also be used as an audio visualizer to bring music to life or be customized in iCUE with a nearly limitless combination of colors and effects for your own unique lighting setup.

Even without connecting to the software, LT100 Smart Lighting Towers provide vibrant illumination immediately out of the box with 11 preset lighting profiles that can be cycled through at the push of a button. The starter kit also includes a removable headset rest which enables a tower to double as a convenient place to hold your headset when it’s not in use. Each expansion kit offers one additional tower that easily connects to your existing towers, up to a maximum of four towers and an impressive 184 total RGB LEDs.

With the addition of LT100 Smart Lighting Towers, the iCUE Smart Lighting Ecosystem can turn any room into an immersive and spectacular symphony of color.