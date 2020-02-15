CORSAIR Announces the Scimitar RGB Elite Moba/MMO Gaming Mouse!

CORSAIR, a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast computer components, CORSAIR today announced the Scimitar RGB Elite. The mouse is the most recent upgrade to the award-winning range of Scimitar RGB gaming mice.

This mouse provides MOBA and MMO players with 17 fully programmable buttons and CORSAIR's Key Slider control system for convenient access to a multitude of shortcuts and macros. The patented Key Slider control system allows users to reposition the side buttons quickly, either 8 mm forward or backward, to make this mouse the most comfortable. These buttons feature 50 million click-rated Omron switches and durable construction to give the Scimitar RGB Elite the ability to last through years of late-night gaming and raiding.

The Scimitar RGB mouse also features an upgraded 18,000 DPI optical sensor. This sensor makes this primarily MMO/MOBA mouse even able to be used in both racing simulators and first-person shooters. In the iCUE software, you can customize the sensitivity adjustments in single DPI steps, surface calibration, and much more.

Alongside the Scimitar RGB Elite mouse, Corsair also released the Corsair MM500 3XL Anti-Fray mouse pad, which is a huge mouse pad measuring 1,220 mm x 610 mm. This huge size makes sure that this mouse pad has enough room for a mouse, keyboard, monitor, and just about anything else on your desk. The edges of this mouse pad have anti-fray stitched edges and an anti-skid rubber base. A market for this mouse pad is for PC gamers that want to step up to the big leagues.

This mouse also features support for CORSAIR's iCUE software, and The Scimitar RGB Elite has some extensive customization options, including multi-command macro programming and remapping of all of its 17 buttons. The iCUE software enables for customization of four distinct RGB lighting zones, which can be synchronized with all other iCUE-compatible devices.

Pricing and Availability

The Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite mouse is priced at $79.99, while the MM500 3XL mouse pad is priced at $49.99. Both of these products are available from the Corsair webstore and Corsair's worldwide network of authorized retailers.

The Scimitar RGB Elite and MM500 are both backed by a two-year warranty, and feature Corsair's worldwide customer services and technical support network.