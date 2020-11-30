Rumors about Control coming to Xbox Game Pass have been refueled following a tweet from the official Xbox Game Pass (XGP) Twitter account.

Overnight, the official Twitter account for Microsoft’s Game service once again released an ‘internal’ e-mail with a reference to an upcoming new addition to the Xbox Game Pass library. “We even included REDACTED, which our fans won’t stop mentioning (that’s why I sent you that .gif with the sinister red light”, the message reads.

[UPDATE: Frame Rate Options] Nintendo Switch Owners With Strong WiFi Finally Get To Explore The Oldest House In Control Ultimate Edition – Cloud Version

Honestly we have no idea what gif or sinister red light Melissa is referring to pic.twitter.com/QaOK7jZNkM — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) November 29, 2020

Based on this description, Microsoft is likely referring to Remedy Games’ Control (which uses a rather ‘sinister’ red light indeed).

A lot has been written of the controversial Ultimate Edition version of the game, and if true, those who recently purchased the edition for Microsoft’s next-gen console line might outright ban publisher 505 games from their catalog.

Back in September of this year, the official Twitter account also teased the arrival of DOOM Eternal through a similar ‘leaked’ internal e-mail, which later proved to be true.

Last year, Xbox head Phil Spencer already said that Control would be coming to Game Pass as he believed that the game didn’t reach enough people.

Control: AWE DLC Gets 15-Minutes of Moody Gameplay, Alan Wake Crossover Further Detailed

“I thought Control was really good, it didn't reach enough people, so I'm glad to see it's coming in to Game Pass so hopefully more people play it”, Spencer said last year. “It’s a game that should be played from our friends at Remedy. We love Remedy.”

Both Microsoft and publisher 505 Games later said that his information from Spencer was incorrect and that there are no plans to bring the title Microsoft’s subscription service.

Interestingly, however, back in January of this year, an official tweet from the XGP account again hinted at the title coming to the service.

As always, we will keep you updated but we wouldn’t be surprised at all if the game ends up on Xbox Game Pass after all.