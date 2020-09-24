Doom Eternal is Coming to Xbox Game Pass Next Month

Get ready to rip and tear for a low monthly fee, because Microsoft has announced Doom Eternal is coming to Xbox Game Pass this coming October! Obviously, this is just the first of many new Bethesda games coming to Game Pass, considering Microsoft now owns the company. Haven’t been keeping tabs on Doom Eternal? Here’s Microsoft’s quick description:

In Doom Eternal, you step into the armor of the Slayer, an unstoppable and unyielding force with a singular mission – Raze Hell and save humanity. Battle demons in an epic single-player campaign that takes you to Earth, to Mars, through Hell, and across dimensions never seen before. Your arsenal of powerful upgradeable guns, grenades and abilities makes you a force on the battlefield as you blast, stab, and shoot your way through demon hordes. Take what you need to survive – health, armor, and ammo – from your fallen enemies during the heat of battle.

While not quite tight as its acclaimed 2016 predecessor, Wccftech’s Chris Wray had a lot of fun with Doom Eternal…

Doom Eternal is a brilliant game, one that is a worthy successor to the previous release. While the game does stumble here and there, trying to be something that it really shouldn't be, the outstanding gameplay more than makes up for any issues. Going by the campaign alone, Doom Eternal is well worth your time and money, particularly so if you liked Doom.

Xbox Game Pass grants players access to more than 100 games for 10 bucks a month — you can check out a full list of available console and PC games here. If you’re a new subscriber, you can get your first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which includes Xbox Live Gold) for only $1.

Doom Eternal is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Stadia. Bethesda has announced the game is also coming to Xbox Series X/S and PS5 in 2021. The game’s first big expansion, The Ancient Gods -- Part One launches on October 20.