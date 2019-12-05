Phil Spencer: Control is Coming to Xbox Game Pass; Says it Didn’t Reach Enough People

Remedy Games’ latest title, Control, is coming to Xbox Game Pass according to Xbox head Phil Spencer.

Control didn’t storm the sales charts when it was released back in August of this year. However, it’s a great action title and it has even been nominated for game of the year for this year’s Game Awards.

The game should have gained more traction, and Xbox boss Phil Spencer also seems to share this view. The Microsoft executive appeared in the latest mixer stream of charity movement Extra Life and shared that he believes that Remedy’s game didn’t reach enough people. Spencer continued by confirming that the title is coming to Xbox Game Pass.

“I thought Control was really good, it didn't reach enough people, so I'm glad to see it's coming in to Game Pass so hopefully more people play it”, he said. “It’s a game that should be played from our friends at Remedy. We love Remedy.”

We’ve included the Mixer stream down below (jump the 44:04 minute timestamp for the part about Control):

https://mixer.com/ExtraLife?vod=i_TNmgQUi0-GqRJvuWbH0A

After a secretive agency in New York is invaded by an otherworldly threat, players will take on the role of Jesse Faden, the new Director struggling to regain Control. This sandbox-style, gameplay-driven experience built on the proprietary Northlight engine challenges players to master a combination of supernatural abilities, modifiable loadouts and reactive environments while fighting through the deep and mysterious worlds Remedy is known and loved for.

“Control is our most ambitious game as a studio yet,” said Remedy game director Mikael Kasurinen upon the game's release. “We said early on this would redefine what a Remedy game is; giving our fans a more player-driven experience than we’ve ever created before, while still retaining the compelling worlds we’re known for. Everyone at Remedy is proud of what we’re delivering to players today and we look forward to continuing to expand on what we’ve built after launch as well.”

Control was released for Xbox One, Windows 10 PC and PlayStation 4 on August 27, 2019.

