Command & Conquer Remastered Collection to Launch on June 5th (Origin and Steam)

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection will launch on June 5th via Origin and Steam, Electronic Arts announced today. This is a compilation of Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn, Command & Conquer: Red Alert and their three expansion packs - Covert Ops, Counterstrike and The Aftermath, made by some of the original Westwood Studios team members now at Petroglyph.

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection was also developed in conjunction with the C&C community. An active Community Council has provided feedback since 'early production with '24/7 access' to the development team. The game features rebuilt graphics and textures with up to 4K resolution support, a remastered soundtrack, revamped UI, updated controls, a map editor, and a modern multiplayer experience with custom games, 1v1 quick match, Elo-based matchmaking, leaderboards, replays.

Jim Vessella, Lead Producer at EA, stated:

Our team has been working hand-in-hand with the C&C community since day one and we hope this transparent dialogue will result in the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection being a love letter to our fans. We’re taking the classic gameplay that ushered in a new era of the RTS genre and adding the most fan requested features like Skirmish mode for Tiberian Dawn, quality of life control improvements, and full Steam integration with UGC support. For me personally, having been a C&C fan since I was 12 years old in 1995, working with the original Westwood Studios team members at Petroglyph has been a dream come true.

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection can now be pre-ordered on the official website, with the following editions available.

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection (Digital) - $19.99 USD - Only available on Origin and Steam and includes the remastered versions of Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert, plus all three expansion packs (Covert Operations, Counterstrike, and The Aftermath), and tons of bonus features and improvements.

Special Edition (Physical) - $59.99 USD - Only available on Limited Run Games, this edition comes in a 2-piece big box with embossing treatments and includes a Steam digital download code, Tiberium crystal 16GB USB drive with remastered original soundtrack (119 tracks, over 7 hours of music including the album, “Frank Klepecki and the Tiberian Sons: Celebrating 25 Years of Command & Conquer”); reversible 18” X 24” poster, four factional enamel pins, tech tree prints (one for each faction), and faction sticker sheet.

25th Anniversary Edition (Physical) - $149.99 USD - Only available on Limited Run Games, this edition includes all items in the Special Edition plus a beautiful foil and embossed rigid box, six-disc remastered original soundtrack signed by Frank Klepacki, 100+ page art book, four faction patches, reversible beanie, metal mammoth tank replica, and painted PVC light and sound tesla coil and obelisk replicas.