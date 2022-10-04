Menu
Company

Company of Heroes 3 Has Been Delayed to February 23rd, 2023

Alessio Palumbo
Oct 4, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT
Company of Heroes 3

Today, SEGA and Relic Entertainment announced a delay for Company of Heroes 3. Previously scheduled to launch on November 17th, the third installment in the acclaimed strategy game franchise will now launch on February 23rd, 2023. Justin Dowdeswell, General Manager at Relic Entertainment, stated:

Working with the CoH-Dev community over the last years has been an invaluable experience and we’re immensely grateful for all of their contributions to Company of Heroes 3 so far. We want to deliver the biggest and most immersive game in our franchise’s history, which means we need a bit more time for bug fixing, balancing, and polishing to ensure our players have a fantastic experience at launch.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Sins of a Solar Empire 2 Gets Surprise Announcement

The press release also reveals some of the most significant improvements that originated directly from user feedback.

  • Relic has made distinct improvements to its brand-new Dynamic Campaign Map, such as updating its new supply system, implementing a more aggressive AI, and seeing faster travel across the map through seaport and airport enhancements.
  • The studio has added a stronger focus on visual grit and details during battles, by improving shader technology and finetuning. Additionally, Relic has made significant changes to the overall lighting of Company of Heroes 3.
  • Relic has enhanced moment-to-moment gameplay by making changes to the camera positioning and providing clearer mini-map information. Improvements are also being made to the HUD layout and the overall theming of the UI.
  • Seeing players experiment with the Multiplayer Pre-Alpha in November 2021 really helped the developers make significant improvements on Battlegroups, their upgrade trees, units, and call-in abilities.
  • Relic has reviewed and improved parts of the voice-over lines to ensure they are authentic to specific characters and their native accents featured in the game.

Company of Heroes 3 can already be pre-ordered on Steam. A few days ago, the developers also confirmed that the Essence Editor modding tools will be supported on day one, allowing modders to create user-generated content and then share it through Steam Workshop.

Products mentioned in this post

Company of Heroes 3: Premium Edition
USD 90

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order