Menu
Company

Company of Heroes 3 Launches on November 17th

Alessio Palumbo
Jul 12, 2022
Company of Heroes 3

Today, SEGA and Relic Entertainment announced the release date of Company of Heroes 3, the highly awaited third installment in the renowned real-time strategy game series.

Company of Heroes 3 is expected to debut on November 17th via Steam. Pre-orders are now open at $59.99 with the following benefits:

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Minecraft RTS Rumored to be in Development, May Be Revealed Soon

Devil’s Brigade DLC Pack - A collection of perks inspired by the first commando units of World War 2.

  • US Rifleman Cosmetic [Legendary]
  • S Scout Cosmetic [Legendary]
  • M18 Hellcat Cosmetic [Legendary]
  • M8 Greyhound Cosmetic [Legendary]
  • Pioneer Profile & Title [Legendary]

There's also a Digital Premium Edition, which for a price of $79.99 also includes the game's first expansion (coming next year) and other perks listed below.

  • Premium DLC Pack
    • Expansion #1 [Coming 2023]
    • Premium US HQ Cosmetic [Legendary]
    • Premium Victory Point Cosmetic [Legendary]
    • Premium US M4 Sherman Cosmetic [Legendary]

At launch, Company of Heroes 3 will feature four playable factions and two single player experiences, the Italian Dynamic Campaign and the North African Operation. The first one offers a branching and open-ended experience, while the latter is narrative-led and structurally more classic.

A wealth of new mechanics has drastically changed the battlefield in North Africa, where tank-riding enables coordinated rapid-strike assaults that overwhelm the enemy. Powerful Italian units can be called upon in Mission Alpha, such as the Guastatori combat engineers and the L6/40 Light Tank. Players can also enjoy new core gameplay innovations like side armour, enemy vehicle recovery and vehicle-towing, which lets you reposition your hard-hitting artillery like the German Flak 36 and British 17-Pounder.

If you're really eager to take charge of your platoon, the developers of Company of Heroes 3 also confirmed that a free-to-play Mission Alpha will be available on Steam from today to July 19th. To play this mission, head over to the official website and sign up for Relic's community feedback program. Players that have installed any of the previous two Pre-Alpha builds won't have to do anything. The Mission Alpha will just appear in their Steam Library.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order