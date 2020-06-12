Colorful Unveils Its B460 Mid-Tier Motherboards For 10th Gen Intel Core Processor – Both Motherboards Come In At Under $120

Colorful, a professional manufacturer of graphics cards, motherboards, the all-in-one gaming, and multimedia solutions and high-performance storage, introduces its line-up of Intel B460 mid-tier motherboards featuring an impressive a 10-phase power design to get the best performance out of the 10th generation Intel Core processors without the premium cost. These motherboards bundle performance and affordable cost with a price of under $120. They may not have all the fancy features, but they get the job done.

These Motherboards May Look Bare, But They Still Support Many Things Such As 32GB DIMMs

The COLORFUL Intel B460 Series motherboards feature the latest technologies including support for 32GB memory modules for up to 128GB memory supported, ultra-fast M.2 PCIe with Intel Optane Memory support. The motherboards are also equipped with high-performance multi-channel High Definition Audio, Gigabit LAN, and stunning RGB lighting powered by iGame Dynamik Light. The motherboards also offer a fully functional BIOS with Simple Mode that’s suitable for novices and Advanced Mode for tweaking and overclocking.

The COLORFUL CVN B460M GAMING PRO V20 features the RIMY Cooling Armor, an enlarged heatsink for expanded airflow contact area delivering superb cooling to critical areas. The motherboard packs dual-turbo M.2 slots with Intel Optane Memory support and Full Cover Cooling Fin that delivers superior passive cooling to installed M.2 SSDs.





The BATTLE-AX B460M-HD PRO V20 motherboard targets entry-level PC builders for casual users at home, school, and office. Designed to support the 10th generation Intel Core processors and up to 32GB of DDR4 memory, the motherboard offers the best bang-for-buck solution without missing out on the latest technologies. The motherboard also has an available M.2 2230 slot for Wi-Fi + Bluetooth modules.

COLORFUL introduces three Intel B460 Series motherboards – the CVN B460M GAMING PRO V20 and BATTLE-AX B460M-HD PRO V20 with MSRPs of $119 and $99, respectively. Both of these are great options for budget builders.